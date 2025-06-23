Parsons Corporation Ranked #1 in Engineering News-Record's Top 50 Program Management Firms 2025

Parsons Corporation ranked #1 among program management firms by ENR, reflecting its leadership in complex project delivery globally.

Parsons Corporation has been ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record's annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms for 2025, moving up two spots from the previous year, showcasing its leadership in complex program management and project delivery. CEO Carey Smith highlighted the company's reputation as a trusted partner for delivering results on challenging projects through expertise in program management and systems engineering. Parsons manages a diverse array of projects across various sectors, including defense and urban development, with a total constructed value exceeding $1 trillion. The firm also received multiple other high rankings in different categories, underscoring its commitment to excellence and successful project outcomes. For over 80 years, Parsons has contributed to global infrastructure development, focusing on innovation and collaboration to tackle complex challenges.

Potential Positives

Parsons Corporation was ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record's annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms, reflecting its leadership in complex program management.

The company’s improvement in ranking (moving up two spaces from the previous year) indicates enhanced performance and growing reputation in the industry.

Parsons is recognized for delivering results on challenging projects in various sectors, which strengthens its credibility and attractiveness to potential clients.

In addition to the #1 ranking, Parsons achieved multiple high positions in other significant industry lists, showcasing its overall excellence and broad expertise across various markets.

Potential Negatives

While being ranked #1 on ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms is a positive development, the release does not address any challenges or criticisms the company may face in maintaining this position, which could raise concerns about their ability to sustain growth and performance.

The press release mentions that Parsons is overseeing projects with a total constructed value of over $1 trillion, which could suggest that the company is heavily exposed to the risks associated with large-scale projects, including financial, operational, and regulatory risks.

The focus on rankings and accolades without discussing specific challenges or competitor advancements could imply that the company is at risk of complacency in a highly competitive and evolving market landscape.

FAQ

What ranking did Parsons Corporation achieve in 2025?

Parsons Corporation was ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record's Top 50 Program Management Firms list in 2025.

How does Parsons demonstrate its leadership in program management?

Parsons showcases leadership through top performance in complex program management and delivery for challenging global projects.

What sectors does Parsons provide program management services for?

Parsons provides program management services across sectors including transportation, defense, aviation, urban development, and federal facilities.

What is the significance of the ENR rankings for Parsons?

The ENR rankings highlight Parsons' commitment to program excellence, accountability, and success in delivering complex projects.

How can I learn more about Parsons' program management expertise?

Visit Parsons.com/program-management for detailed information on their program management capabilities and expertise.

Full Release



CHANTILLY, Va., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was ranked #1 on Engineering News-Record's (ENR) annual list of Top 50 Program Management Firms. This ranking, which is two spaces ahead of the company’s spot from the 2024 list, demonstrates the company’s global leadership and top performance in complex program management and program delivery for the world’s toughest projects.





“Parsons is the world’s leading solutions delivery partner,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO for Parsons. “Customers around the world trust Parsons’ to deliver results on their most complex and challenging programs, leveraging our depth of experience in program management, systems engineering, and integration to successfully deliver optimal performance on-cost and on-schedule.”





“This ranking as the top program management firm in the world, along with continual high rankings in construction management, exemplify our company’s commitment to program excellence, accountability, and delivery success that make impossible projects possible. When faced with a project, our employees focus on innovation, collaboration, and results.”





Parsons is actively overseeing transportation, defense, aviation, urban development, and federal facility infrastructure programs with a total constructed value of over $1 trillion. The company’s notable program management and construction management projects span markets and continents, including:









Delta Conveyance Project



– Our water experts have helped save 18 months on the master program schedule through innovative sequencing and alternative project delivery strategies; while efficient use of funds helped the client stretch their operational budget.



– Our water experts have helped save 18 months on the master program schedule through innovative sequencing and alternative project delivery strategies; while efficient use of funds helped the client stretch their operational budget.





FAA Technical Support Service Contract (TSSC)



- Parsons provided safe and on-time delivery of projects at more than 500 airports around the United States.



- Parsons provided safe and on-time delivery of projects at more than 500 airports around the United States.





National Nuclear Security Administration PM/CM



- Our team reduced the analysis of alternatives process from more than a year to three months through dedicated resources and development of a streamlined approach.



- Our team reduced the analysis of alternatives process from more than a year to three months through dedicated resources and development of a streamlined approach.





King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD)



– Parsons provided PM/CM services for KAFD Area 2 in Riyadh. Tasked with managing numerous development-wide activities, our team has successfully restored and handed over 96 percent of the structures to date.







In addition to the top program management ranking, Parsons was ranked number two on the Top 100 Professional Services Firms list; number two on the Top 100 Construction Management/PM-for-Fee Firms list; number three on the Top 50 Construction Management Firms list; and number six on the Top 20 Firms in Combined Design and CM-PM Professional Services Revenue list.





Parsons provides a full spectrum of program and construction management solutions across numerous industries, including aviation, rail and transit, and water and wastewater. Whether delivering planning and design, construction and operations, owner’s engineer, or integrated PMO services, the company works closely with all project stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery. For more than 80 years, our experts have helped design and deliver the global infrastructure that connects and protects communities around the world.





To learn more about Parsons’ program management expertise, visit



Parsons.com/program-management



.





ENR compiles these annual rankings based on self-reported revenue data. For more information on the lists, visit



ENR.com/toplists



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit







Parsons.com







and follow us on







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







to learn how we're making an impact.







Media Contact:





Bernadette Miller





+1 980.253.9781







Bernadette.Miller@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





