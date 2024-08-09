Parsons Corporation (PSN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Parsons (PSN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $92.37 in the previous session. Parsons has gained 46.2% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 13.2% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 31, 2024, Parsons reported EPS of $0.84 versus consensus estimate of $0.66.

For the current fiscal year, Parsons is expected to post earnings of $3.13 per share on $6.51 billion in revenues. This represents a 28.81% change in EPS on a 19.63% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.51 per share on $6.92 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.05% and 6.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Parsons may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Parsons has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 29.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 22.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 27.2X versus its peer group's average of 11.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.82. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Parsons currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Parsons meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Parsons shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PSN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PSN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA). VSTA has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Vasta Platform Limited beat our consensus estimate by 70%, and for the current fiscal year, VSTA is expected to post earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $316.77 million.

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited have gained 0.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 4.75X and a P/CF of 3.63X.

The Technology Services industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PSN and VSTA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parsons Corporation (PSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.