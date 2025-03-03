Parsons Corporation Partners with U.S. Air Force to Enhance JLTV with Next-Generation ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy System

Parsons Corporation partners with the U.S. Air Force to integrate ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy system onto Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

Parsons Corporation has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center to integrate its new ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy system onto the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Building on the previous ZEUS® 3 system, the ZEUS® 4 improves tactical directed energy solutions in terms of size, weight, and power, and features a new AI targeting sensor for precise target identification. This system allows for rapid deployment in various mission scenarios while enhancing the operational flexibility of the Air Force. With capabilities to safely neutralize unexploded ordnance from a distance, the ZEUS® 4 supports effective operations in both day and night settings against various ordnance types, achieving over 99% success in neutralizing threats. The integration aims to bolster the strategic capabilities of the Air Force by ensuring that personnel can operate safely and effectively on the battlefield.

Parsons Corporation has entered into a CRADA with the U.S. Air Force, highlighting its commitment to developing next-generation defense technologies.

The integration of the ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy system onto the JLTV significantly enhances the operational capabilities and flexibility of the Air Force, allowing for rapid deployment in various mission scenarios.

The ZEUS® system features advanced technology, including an AI-driven targeting sensor and improved operational effectiveness, with a proven effectiveness rate of over 99% against various types of ordnance.

By focusing on minimizing training time and providing a user-friendly interface, the ZEUS® system ensures that operators can efficiently engage and neutralize threats, enhancing overall mission success and operational readiness.

The partnership with the U.S. Air Force may expose Parsons to significant regulatory scrutiny and oversight, impacting operational flexibility.

There is no mention of customer feedback or test results for the ZEUS® 4 system, which may raise concerns about its readiness and reliability.

The competitive landscape in defense technology is intense, and failure to effectively market or deliver the ZEUS® 4 system could jeopardize Parsons' position in the industry.

What is the ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy System?

The ZEUS® 4 is a next-generation directed energy system designed for safe standoff neutralization of unexploded ordnance.

How does the ZEUS® 4 system enhance operational capabilities?

The ZEUS® 4 system increases operational flexibility, mobility, and mission effectiveness by integrating advanced targeting and a vehicle-agnostic configuration.

What vehicles will integrate the ZEUS® 4 system?

The ZEUS® 4 system will be integrated onto the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) for enhanced operational capabilities.

What types of ordnance can the ZEUS® system neutralize?

The ZEUS® system can effectively neutralize various ordnance types, including landmines, mortars, and artillery projectiles, with over 99% effectiveness.

What distinguishes Parsons Corporation in defense technology?

Parsons is known for its cutting-edge defense technologies and disruptive solutions across national security and infrastructure markets.

CHANTILLY, Va., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Readiness Directorate (AFCEC/CX) to integrate the next-generation ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy system onto the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).





The ZEUS® 4 system builds upon the previous ZEUS® 3 product, which is integrated into the Recovery of Airbase Denied by Ordnance (RADBO) system hosted on a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle. The RADBO system is the first directed energy system in full production, with lot 1 units already deployed and lot 2 in production.





"As we unveil the ZEUS® 4 Directed Energy System on the JLTV platform, we reaffirm Parsons' commitment to delivering cutting-edge defense technologies that empower our warfighters with safe standoff neutralization capabilities," said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "This integration not only enhances operational capabilities but also ensures our armed forces are equipped to confront the evolving challenges of tomorrow."





The ZEUS® 4 system represents significant advancements in tactical directed energy solutions, focusing on size, weight, and power improvements. It incorporates an additional targeting sensor utilizing artificial intelligence for rapid and accurate target identification. The packaging of the system allows for a "palletized, bolt-on" configuration, increasing its vehicle-agnostic capabilities and eliminating the need for permanent modifications.





Integrating a ZEUS® 4 system on a JLTV enhances operational flexibility and mobility for the Air Force. It allows for rapid deployment in diverse mission scenarios while maintaining a lower profile than larger MRAP vehicles. Additionally, the JLTV's advanced technology and lighter weight facilitate improved power management and better integration of directed energy capabilities, ultimately increasing overall mission effectiveness and adaptability on the battlefield.





By introducing the ZEUS® 4 system on the JLTV, Parsons aims to enhance the Air Force's strategic capabilities. The ZEUS® system enables operators to engage and neutralize unexploded ordnance from a safe distance, significantly improving operational readiness and mission success.





The ZEUS® system boasts several key attributes designed for effective operation. It features a simple and intuitive user interface, minimizing the training time required for personnel. The system enables safe operation within a stand-off engagement range of 25 to 300 meters and is MIL-SPEC qualified. It is effective in both day and night operations against a variety of ordnance types, including metallic and plastic-cased mines, mortars, artillery projectiles, and general-purpose bombs. The ZEUS® system also offers fast neutralization times and operates at low costs, as it requires no consumables. It is mobile and self-contained, mounted on an armored vehicle, while its small footprint allows for adaptability and integration onto other vehicle platforms.





The ZEUS® system has been successful against more than 50 different types of ordnance, including landmines, improved conventional munitions, mortar rounds, rifle grenades, rockets, and artillery projectiles. To date, over 4,000 ordnance items have been neutralized, achieving an effectiveness rate of more than 99%. The system increases battlefield lethality and speed, while its stand-off capability enhances operator safety.





.







