Parsons Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Shareholders might have noticed that Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$30.41 in the past week. Revenues were US$1.0b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.40, an impressive 20% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:PSN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Parsons from nine analysts is for revenues of US$4.21b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 5.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 68% to US$1.52. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.55 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$41.71, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Parsons analyst has a price target of US$49.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Parsons' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 9.5% over the past three years. Compare this to the 71 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Parsons' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$41.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Parsons. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Parsons analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Parsons Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.