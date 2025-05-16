Parsons Corporation Highlights Infrastructure Leadership in the Middle East During Presidential Visit

Parsons Corporation showcased its Middle East projects during President Trump's regional visit, highlighting infrastructure and national security efforts.

Parsons Corporation highlighted its extensive Middle East operations during President Trump's recent visit to the region, which included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. This visit showcased the company's significant role as an infrastructure leader aligned with U.S. interests in defense and security. With over 6,000 employees in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and $1 billion in revenue, Parsons has a longstanding presence in the area, having completed thousands of projects since the 1950s. The company is involved in major initiatives such as the King Salman International Airport and several projects linked to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Parsons is also focusing on sustainable infrastructure in Qatar and has completed over 3,000 projects in the UAE. Emphasizing innovation, Parsons aims to leverage advanced technologies to enhance infrastructure across the region and globally, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in project delivery and national security.

Parsons' selection as the Delivery Partner for the new King Salman International Airport was acknowledged at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, enhancing its reputation and partnership in significant infrastructure projects.

The company has a long-standing presence in the Middle East, operating for over six decades and generating more than $1 billion in annual revenue, showcasing its stability and experience in the region.

Parsons is involved in 50 current projects in Saudi Arabia that align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, demonstrating its commitment to major national development initiatives.

The press release highlights Parsons' innovative use of advanced technologies, including AI, to enhance its infrastructure offerings, positioning the company as a leader in modern infrastructure solutions.

Potential overreliance on political connections with the Trump Administration may raise concerns about the sustainability of partnerships and projects under different political circumstances.

Emphasis on national security and defense capabilities could alienate certain clients or stakeholders who prioritize non-military infrastructure projects.

Heavy focus on the Middle East market might expose the company to geopolitical risks and economic fluctuations in the region, potentially impacting overall business stability.

What role does Parsons Corporation play in the Middle East?

Parsons Corporation is a premier infrastructure leader in the Middle East, focusing on projects in urban development, defense, and security.

How long has Parsons operated in the Middle East?

Parsons has been operating in the Middle East for over six decades, starting from the 1950s.

What major projects is Parsons involved in Saudi Arabia?

Parsons is involved in numerous projects such as King Salman Park, NEOM's THE LINE, and Riyadh Metro.

How does Parsons leverage technology in its projects?

Parsons utilizes advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to deliver innovative infrastructure solutions across the region.

What awards did Parsons receive during President Trump's visit?

Parsons was recognized as the Delivery Partner and received two awards for the new King Salman International Airport project.

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 275 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

CHANTILLY, Va., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and its extensive Middle East portfolio were on full display during President Trump’s visit to the region this week. The President's itinerary included visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates; each of which represent significant existing work and future growth opportunities for the company. The visits underscored Parsons’ pivotal role as a premier infrastructure leader in the region and its alignment with the administration’s priorities, not just in infrastructure but also defense and security. The company has operated in the Middle East for over six decades, with nearly 7,000 employees in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries today and more than $1 billion in annual revenue in 2024.





“Parsons is in the right markets, at the right time, and with the right people, as shown in the Middle East this week,” said Carey Smith, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Parsons Corporation. “Our continued success across the Middle East is built on the decades-long trust we’ve established with our clients, an understanding of their goals, and our talented workforce’s commitment to delivering results. Supporting our customers throughout the GCC, we are leading some of the most exciting and breakthrough projects in the world today, leveraging advanced technologies including artificial intelligence. I’m excited about our strong and increasing presence in the region.”





The President visited the three countries throughout the week, meeting with government and industry leaders and highlighting the strong partnership with the United States. Parsons’ portfolio was acknowledged during the events, including a signing ceremony for Parsons’ selection as the Delivery Partner with two awards for the new King Salman International Airport at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.





Smith also attended private CEO roundtables with the President in multiple countries where she emphasized the company’s global portfolio and its critical infrastructure and national security capabilities and met with U.S. and host country delegations and cabinet officials across the week.





With a regional presence since the 1950s, Parsons brings deep domain expertise in the region across project and program management, urban development, transportation (including rail, metro, aviation, roads, and ports), smart mobility, asset management, and master planning. The company has completed thousands of projects in the region since its first work on Dhahran Airport (now known as King Abdulaziz Air Base), in Saudi Arabia in 1958.







In Saudi Arabia, the company has been a partner in advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, contributing to 50 current projects, including giga and mega projects that enhance urban development and infrastructure. The company is working on some of the Kingdom's premier projects including King Salman Park, the world’s largest urban park; NEOM’s THE LINE and Oxagon projects; Soudah Peaks; and Riyadh Metro, the largest driverless metro system in the world.



Parsons' projects in Qatar have focused on sustainable infrastructure and smart city initiatives, aligning with the country's vision for future growth and development. The company has supported milestone Qatari projects including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022; Seef Lusail Development; Al Khor Expressway; Lusail Light Rail Transit; Doha Metro Networks; and the Hamad International Airport expansion.



In the United Arab Emirates, Parsons has successfully completed more than 3,000 projects including Zayed International Airport; the Etihad Rail first stage; Cleveland Clinic; the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge; the region's first metro line in Dubai; the Dubai Canal and iconic Infinity Bridge over the Dubai Creek; the Dubai Expo; EMAAR’s Emirates Hills development which triggered Dubai's freehold property market; the Sharjah International Airport; and many more.











Parsons’ is also embracing regional demand for innovation in infrastructure, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to deliver digital solutions on the region’s bold infrastructure programs.





“Across the Middle East, we are pioneering new technologies and innovative approaches to infrastructure that we can deploy globally,” said Smith. “We’re harnessing the inspiring expertise of our people and leveraging that global workforce to drive innovation and excellence to programs and customers around the world.”





A leader in national security and global infrastructure with more than 20,000 employees globally, Parsons prides itself on its balanced portfolio and six growing and profitable end markets. The company, which celebrated its 80



th



anniversary in 2024, is capitalizing on unprecedented global infrastructure spending, alignment with the Trump Administration’s national security priorities, proven experience, and mission-focused culture to deliver for customers around the globe.





To learn more about Parsons’ Middle East portfolio, visit



www.parsons.com/mea



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit





Parsons.com





and follow us on





LinkedIn





and





Facebook





to learn how we’re making an impact.









