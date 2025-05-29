Parsons Corporation Completes I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project in Berkeley, California

Parsons Corporation announced the completion of the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project, enhancing East Bay mobility and safety.

Quiver AI Summary

Parsons Corporation has officially completed the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project in Berkeley, California, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 28, 2025. The project, which received a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award, aims to enhance mobility in the East Bay and features a pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing, modern roundabouts, and a dedicated cycle track over an active railroad crossing. Encompassing a collaborative effort among various agencies, the $100 million project improves traffic flow and safety in one of the Bay Area's busiest corridors, addressing multimodal transportation needs and setting new standards for urban infrastructure design. Mark Fialkowski, President of Infrastructure North America for Parsons, emphasized the importance of resilient infrastructure for future communities.

Potential Positives

Completion of the $100 million I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project enhances mobility and safety in the East Bay, showcasing Parsons' capabilities in transportation engineering.

The project received a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award, highlighting Parsons' innovation and leadership in infrastructure design.

Introduction of a first-of-its-kind cycle track over an active railroad crossing sets a new benchmark for multimodal safety and engineering innovation.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any financial details regarding the project, which could raise concerns about financial transparency or investment returns associated with the $100 million improvement project.

FAQ

What is the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project?

The I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project enhances mobility and safety in Berkeley, California, with modern roundabouts and a pedestrian overcrossing.

When was the I-80/Gilman Street project completed?

The project was officially completed on April 28, 2025, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local transportation officials.

Who recognized Parsons Corporation for their work on this project?

Parsons Corporation received a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its innovative project contributions.

What improvements does the project include for active transportation?

The project features a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing and a first-of-its-kind cycle track over a railroad crossing.

How does this project contribute to reducing congestion?

The improvements enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion in one of the Bay Area's busiest transportation corridors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PSN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSN forecast page.

Full Release



CHANTILLY, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) proudly announced the official completion of the I-80/Gilman Street Interchange Improvement Project in Berkeley, California, celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on April 28. Hosted by the Alameda County Transportation Commission and the California Department of Transportation, the event marked a significant milestone in delivering long-awaited mobility improvements to the East Bay.





The achievement comes as Parsons was recently honored with a 2025 Engineering Excellence Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies for its work on Phase 1 of the project: the Pedestrian and Bicycle Overcrossing. The project has also received national recognition for its innovation, safety impact, and community-focused design.





“As engineers, we have a responsibility to design and deliver infrastructure that not only solves today’s mobility challenges, but also supports resilient, connected communities for the future,” said Mark Fialkowski, President, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “The I-80/Gilman Street project reflects our legacy and leadership in transportation innovation, and we’re proud to have helped shape a safer, smarter corridor for all users.”





Parsons served as the prime consultant and engineer of record, providing leadership across project approval and environmental documentation, final design, and construction support. The $100 million improvement project is a collaboration between local, regional, and state agencies committed to advancing multimodal safety and efficiency.





Located at the intersection of Gilman Street and Interstate 80 in northwest Berkeley, the reconfigured interchange includes modern roundabouts and a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle overcrossing. It connects the Bay Trail with North Berkeley and closes a critical gap in the active transportation network. The project also includes a first-of-its-kind cycle track over an active Union Pacific at-grade railroad crossing, setting a new benchmark for multimodal safety and engineering innovation in a dense urban corridor. The upgrades improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and enhance safety for all travelers in one of the Bay Area’s most heavily used corridors.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.





To learn more about Parsons’ road and highway expertise, visit



www.Parsons.com/road-highway/



.







About Parsons









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit









parsons.com









and follow us on









LinkedIn









and









Facebook









to learn how we're making an impact.







Media Contact:





Lexus K. White





+1 470.510.6690







Lexus.White@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+ 1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.