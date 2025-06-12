Parsons Corporation Celebrates Dedication of Two New Stations on the Foothill Gold Line Light Rail in Southern California

Parsons Corporation announced the dedication of two stations on the Foothill Gold Line, enhancing Southern California's transit network.

Parsons Corporation recently celebrated the dedication of two stations on the Foothill Gold Line light rail segment between Glendora and Pomona in Southern California. This 9.1-mile extension, which was substantially completed in January, has been handed over to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for final preparations before passenger service begins later this year. Once operational, it will form part of the Metro A Line, the longest light rail line in the country, enhancing the region's transportation network by providing an eco-friendly alternative to driving. Parsons led the design and construction management of this project, focusing on improving mobility for commuters and supporting local economic growth by connecting communities to job and educational opportunities. The completion of this segment aligns with regional goals for reducing traffic congestion and environmental impacts, reflecting Parsons' commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure solutions.

Parsons Corporation successfully completed the design and construction management for the new Foothill Gold Line light rail segment, showcasing their expertise and reinforcing their reputation in the rail and transit sector.

The completed project will enhance mobility for commuters in the San Gabriel Valley by providing a fast, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation alternative, aligning with regional goals for sustainability and reduced traffic congestion.

Once operational, the light rail extension will significantly improve access to key destinations in Los Angeles County, contributing to economic growth and providing greater access to jobs and education for residents.

This milestone reflects Parsons’ commitment to delivering impactful community solutions and strengthens their partnerships with local authorities and organizations involved in the project.

What is the Foothill Gold Line light rail segment?

The Foothill Gold Line light rail segment is a new 9.1-mile extension between Glendora and Pomona in Southern California.

When will the new light rail service begin?

Passenger service is anticipated to begin later this year, following final testing and training.

How does the new extension improve transportation in the region?

This extension will offer a fast, efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to driving, enhancing mobility for commuters.

What role did Parsons Corporation play in this project?

Parsons led the design and construction management of the light rail segment, delivering a state-of-the-art solution for transit demands.

How will the light rail extension benefit the local economy?

The extension will improve access to jobs, education, and entertainment, providing a substantial economic boost to the region.

CHANTILLY, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) celebrated two station dedications on the new Foothill Gold Line light rail segment between Glendora and Pomona in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley. The 9.1-mile segment achieved substantial completion in January, and the project has been turned over to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) for final testing, training, and preparation for passenger service, which is anticipated to begin later this year. Once operational, the new extension will be renamed, as it will be part of the 48.5-mile Metro A Line system - the longest light rail line in the country, that will carry passengers between Long Beach and Pomona.





This extension of the Metro A Line is vital to the region’s vision for a more connected and sustainable transportation network. Once operational, it will offer a fast, efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to driving, significantly improving mobility for commuters in the San Gabriel Valley. Parsons, a leader in rail and transit, led the design of this critical segment while also contributing to construction management, delivering a state-of-the-art solution that meets the growing demand for transit in the area.





“We are proud of this transformative project and contributing to the region’s future,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our partners at the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority and Metro, and our commitment to delivering solutions that benefit the community.”





With deep expertise in rail and transit, Parsons has been instrumental in advancing this project, which is part of a broader effort to bring next-generation transportation solutions to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The firm’s history of successful transit projects enabled the delivery of this light rail extension on time and within budget, reinforcing Parsons' performance reputation.





Completing this segment helps expand transit access for communities across Los Angeles County. Once operational, the light rail will connect passengers to key destinations including downtown Los Angeles. The light rail extension aligns with both local and regional goals for reducing traffic congestion and minimizing environmental impacts. Beyond the transportation benefits, this project will provide a substantial economic boost to the region, improving access to jobs, education, and entertainment opportunities for thousands of residents.





Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, over 450 rail and transit projects, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.





