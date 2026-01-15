Markets
PSN

Parsons Corporation Buys Altamira For Up To $375 Mln

January 15, 2026 — 07:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN), an engineering and technology company, said on Thursday that it has acquired Altamira Technologies Corporation in a transaction valued up to $375 million.

Parsons paid $330 million in cash at closing for Altamira, with an additional $45 million cash earn-out payable in the first quarter of 2027 if certain EBITDA targets are met during 2026.

The acquisition is anticipated to add to Parsons' fiscal 2026 revenue and adjusted earnings per share. Altamira is expected to generate over $200 million of revenue for 2026.

Carey Smith, CEO of Parsons, said: "Acquiring Altamira is a strategic accelerator for our national security growth strategy, strengthening Parsons' ability to deliver rapid and agile mission-ready, intelligence-driven solutions across the Department of War and the Intelligence Community."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.