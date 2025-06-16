Parsons Corporation Awarded $169.5 Million Contract for New ANSol Tank Farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Parsons Corporation receives $169.5 million contract from US Army Corps for ANSol Tank Farm services at Holston Army Ammunition Plant.

Parsons Corporation has been awarded a $169.5 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District to design and build a new Ammonium Nitrate Solution Tank Farm at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP). This four-year contract, which marks new work for Parsons, will enhance HSAAP's capacity to store ANSol, a byproduct of explosives manufacturing, by replacing existing tanks. Jon Moretta, President of Engineered Systems for Parsons, emphasized the company's role in supporting the Army's modernization initiatives, which aim to upgrade facilities and processes across the industrial base. This contract represents Parsons' third award from the USACE Norfolk District in four years, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing U.S. military readiness through innovative technology solutions.

Parsons Corporation was awarded a significant $169.5 million contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a new ANSol Tank Farm, highlighting the company's continued partnership with the government.

This new contract is a part of Parsons' expanding role in the U.S. Army's multi-year modernization efforts, which could lead to further future opportunities.

The award marks Parsons' third contract with the USACE Norfolk District in four years, demonstrating the company's reliability and strength in securing government contracts.

The project aims to enhance the capabilities of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, indicating Parsons' involvement in vital national security infrastructure improvements.

The contract for the ANSol tank farm is subject to various uncertainties and risks outlined in the forward-looking statements, which could significantly impact future performance and results.

Parsons' dependence on long-term government contracts leaves it vulnerable to the government's budgetary approval processes and potential changes in governmental priorities, which could result in financial instability.

There are several factors that could compromise Parsons' relationships with the U.S. federal government, which is critical for their business, potentially leading to contract terminations or nonrenewals.

What is the value of the contract awarded to Parsons Corporation?

The contract awarded to Parsons Corporation is valued at $169.5 million.

Who is the contract for the ANSol Tank Farm with?

The contract is awarded by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District.

What services will Parsons provide under this contract?

Parsons will provide design-build delivery services for the new ANSol Tank Farm.

What is the purpose of the ANSol Tank Farm?

The tank farm will increase storage for Ammonium Nitrate Solution (ANSol), supporting expanded manufacturing.

How does this contract relate to defense modernization?

This contract supports the U.S. Army's Organic Industrial Base Modernization implementation efforts.

Full Release



CHANTILLY, Va., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was awarded a $169.5 million single award contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District to provide design-build delivery services for a new Ammonium Nitrate Solution (ANSol) Tank Farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP). The four-year contract is new work for the company.





Under this contract, Parsons will provide integrated delivery services for the ANSol tank farm, enabling the HSAAP to increase storage requirements for ANSol, a byproduct of the explosives manufacturing process. The new tank farm will replace HSAAP’s existing storage tanks to support expanded manufacturing at the Government Owned Contractor Operated facility.





“Parsons is a trusted partner in advancing the U.S. Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) Modernization Implementation Plan,” said Jon Moretta, President, Engineered Systems for Parsons. “Holston Army Ammunition Plant has a vital role in ensuring our nation’s warfighters have what they need when they need it to successfully carry out missions around the world. As the number of organic industrial base modernization projects grow, we remain ready to leverage our experience and innovative technology solutions to improve readiness and operations.”





The U.S. Army is currently engaged in a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar plan aimed at modernizing the organic industrial base, which encompasses upgrades to facilities, processes, and workforce capabilities throughout depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants. This award grows Parsons’ role in these efforts and is the company’s third USACE Norfolk District award in four years. In 2023, Parsons was selected to deliver a new Explosive Decomposition Chamber facility at HSAAP, and in 2021, the company was awarded a design-build contract for a new Energetic Waste Incinerator/Contaminated Waste Processor at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.





To learn more about Parsons’ industrial base modernization solutions, visit



Parsons.com/industrial-base-modernization/



.







About Parsons:









Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit







parsons.com







and follow us on







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







to learn how we're making an impact.









Forward-Looking Statements:









This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.







Media Contact:





Jonathan Larry





+1 706.832.7330







jonathan.larry@parsons.com







Investor Relations Contact:





Dave Spille





+1 703.775.6191







Dave.Spille@parsons.us





