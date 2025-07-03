Parsons Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 6, 2025

Parsons Corporation will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Parsons Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results and the company's strategic initiatives will be held that morning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with a live webcast available on the company's Investor Relations website. Participants can also register for telephone access to the call, and a replay will be provided on the website shortly after the call and will remain available for one year. Parsons is recognized as a leader in disruptive technology within the national security and global infrastructure sectors, with expertise in areas such as cyber and intelligence, space defense, transportation, environmental remediation, and critical infrastructure protection.

$PSN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $PSN stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PSN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025

CHANTILLY, Va., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.





Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (



https://investors.parsons.com



). Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking



here



.





A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year.







About Parsons Corporation







Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit



Parsons.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



to learn how we're making an impact.









