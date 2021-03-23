Parsons Corp. Gets Contract From Defense Intelligence Agency - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN) said it was awarded an IDIQ multiple award task order contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency for the Solutions for Information Technology Enterprise III. The 10-year contract has a five-year base period and five option periods, worth a shared value of $12.6 billion across awardees.

The SITE III contract provides managed services directed towards improving integration, information sharing, and information safeguarding through the use of a streamlined information technology approach representing an alignment with the Intelligence Community's Information Technology Enterprise as directed by the director of national intelligence.

