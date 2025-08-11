Parsons Awarded $30-mln Recompete Contract By U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corporation (PSN) Monday said it has been awarded a recompete contract by the U.S. Army DEVCOM's (Combat Capabilities Development Command) C5ISR radar development center to provide engineering support.

The contract worth $30 million, which has been in place for three years, includes a 1-year base performance period and four 1-year option periods.

"Our trusted engineering team will provide high-level engineering and prototyping support for the U.S. Army and other mission partners, expanding Parsons' radar engineering capabilities while delivering complex, state-of-the-art tools, technologies, and systems that support the Army's radar mission areas," said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons.

