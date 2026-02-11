Parsons Announces Increase In Q4 Profit, Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Parsons Corp. (PSN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.58 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $54.18 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Parsons Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $81.53 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to $1.603 billion from $1.734 billion last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Parsons expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and revenue. For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $615 million to $675 million, on revenue of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion. For fiscal 2025, Parsons had reported adjusted EBITDA of $609.306 million, on revenue of $6.364 billion.

PSN was down by 2.95 points or 4.20% at $67.30 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Parsons Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.58 Mln. vs. $54.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.603 Bln vs. $1.734 Bln last year.

