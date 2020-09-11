Parsley Energy Ups FCF View While Issuing 2020 Output Outlook

In a recent company presentation, Parsley Energy, Inc. PE provided fourth-quarter 2020 and full-year production guidance and revised its cash flow target.

The company projects to extract 110,000 barrels of oil per day in the December quarter. In the meantime, Parsley Energy estimates its current-year net production of 185,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily comprising net oil output of 115,000 barrels per day. Further, it plans to restart operation of two additional rigs next month after already reactivating two rigs and two frac crews in July.

Notably, this Midland, TX-based company anticipates generating a minimum free cash flow (FCF) of $400 million from operations in 2020. This free cash flow view represents an increase of $50 million from the earlier-provided outlook.

In response to the bearish oil price trend, Parsley Energy reiterates its 2020 capital expense outlook within the $650-$700 million range. Almost 65% of that estimate is already spent in the first half of this year.

Last month, Reuters reported that Parsley Energy is planning layoffs. Per the report, the company intends to lower its employee base of 496 by roughly 10%.

The company took some cost-cutting initiatives to survive the pandemic since the crude pricing scenario has been weak and global fuel demand, substantially softened. Although crude prices recovered partially in the past few months, the commodity’s price has declined significantly since early 2020 when it was trading above the $60 per barrel mark.

Modest oil prices hurt Parsley Energy in the June quarter of 2020. The company reported second-quarter adjusted net earnings per share of 3 cents, down from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 32 cents.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy is an independent oil and natural gas explorer and producer. Founded in 2008, the company focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling activities in the lucrative Permian Basin spread across West Texas and New Mexico. The company, which went public in 2014, operates primarily in the Midland and Delaware regions of the shale play.

