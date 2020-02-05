Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.49, changing hands as high as $17.68 per share. Parsley Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.72 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.