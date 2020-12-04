Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.14, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PE was $13.14, representing a -34.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.13 and a 235.2% increase over the 52 week low of $3.92.

PE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.22. Zacks Investment Research reports PE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.65%, compared to an industry average of -35.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PE as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (FRAK)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (XOP)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 15.52% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of PE at 4.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.