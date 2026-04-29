Is PARR a Buy After the $250M Buyback and $72 Target?

Par Pacific Holdings PARR has big upside on paper, but it is still a cyclical refining stock. The bull case is simple: a stronger balance sheet, lower interest costs, and a new $250 million share repurchase authorization with no end date. The bear case is just as clear, with refining profits that can swing fast, and outages or turnarounds can quickly change results.

PARR’s $72 Target and the Multiple Behind It

The $72 price target is set on a 6–12 month view and is based on 0.44 times forward 12-month sales. For that to look realistic, Par Pacific needs steady operations and stronger mid-cycle earnings power, meaning better results even in a normal refining market.

A major part of that comes from the Rockies footprint. Management is targeting 90% to 100% annual margin capture in Montana. That suggests the weaker fourth-quarter 2025 capture rate (72%) was seen as temporary, tied to equipment downtime and mix.

Par Pacific’s Liquidity Supports Opportunistic Repurchases

As the company entered 2026, Par Pacific had about $915 million of liquidity and leverage described as at the low end of management’s targets. At the end of 2025, it held $164.1 million of cash, $639.8 million of gross term debt, and had reduced asset-based lending credit facility borrowings to $175 million.

That matters because buybacks are most valuable when done during weak periods. The new $250 million authorization, approved in February 2026, has no end date, giving management flexibility to repurchase shares when conditions are attractive.

PARR’s Interest Savings and RIN Monetization Tailwinds

Par Pacific expects a term-loan repricing to reduce annual cash interest expense by more than $3 million starting in 2026. Lower interest expense can improve steady cash generation.

The company is also monetizing excess Renewable Identification Number bank inventory, which can provide a working-capital tailwind into 2026. In plain terms, that is another source of cash that can support buybacks or reinvestment.

Par Pacific’s 2026 Throughput Plan and Downtime Outlook

Operations will heavily influence near-term sentiment. The system posted a record annual throughput of 188 thousand barrels per day in 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, system throughput is guided to a midpoint of about 182 thousand barrels per day due to planned downtime. Hawaii is guided to 85 to 89 thousand barrels per day and Washington to 24 to 28 thousand barrels per day. Washington’s planned downtime has been completed and the restart is underway.

PARR Valuation Signals Versus Peers and the Market

The stock has already run hard, up 337.2% over the past year. That raises the question of how much improvement is already priced in. Industry peers listed include Phillips 66 PSX and HF Sinclair DINO, which face the same refining-cycle ups and downs.

Par Pacific’s Bull and Bear Case for 6 to 12 Months

Bull case: strong liquidity, lower interest expense, and an open-ended $250 million buyback, plus Rockies improvement levers and Western Canadian Select differential sensitivity.

Bear case: refining margin volatility is real. Quarter-to-date, management cited a combined refining index around $6.70 per barrel versus a fourth-quarter 2025 average of $13.13. Reliability is also a swing factor, with past disruption from a Northern Wyoming power outage and a planned Hawaii refinery turnaround in 2026. Renewables' contributions may also take longer to ramp.

Decision anchor: PARR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a VGM Score of A, with Value of A and Momentum of A. Even so, execution and refining margins can dominate results from one quarter to the next.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.