Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Pentair plc. (PNR)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.30MM shares of Pentair plc. (PNR). This represents 1.396% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 10.67MM shares and 6.45% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.53% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pentair plc. is $53.86. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.53% from its latest reported closing price of $57.62.

The projected annual revenue for Pentair plc. is $4,223MM, an increase of 2.46%. The projected annual EPS is $3.64, an increase of 24.79%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pentair plc.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PNR is 0.1457%, a decrease of 0.0547%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 171,032K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 13,816,172 shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,323,267 shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,368,688 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,868,508 shares, representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,018,607 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152,907 shares, representing an increase of 37.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 8.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,919,665 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,873,353 shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,721,538 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840,764 shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNR by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Pentair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pentair makes the most of life's essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life. Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion and has approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees.

