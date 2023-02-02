Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)

Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in shares of 36.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.47% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Levi Strauss & is $20.10. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.47% from its latest reported closing price of $18.88.

The projected annual revenue for Levi Strauss & is $6,475MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44, an increase of 0.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 372 funds or institutions reporting positions in Levi Strauss &. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 9.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LEVI is 0.2035%, an increase of 2.5188%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 99,296K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,783,622 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,736,928 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 86.88% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,201,875 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169,373 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 63.82% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,006,792 shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,011,399 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521,970 shares, representing an increase of 62.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 54.65% over the last quarter.

PARMX - Parnassus Mid Cap Fund Investor Shares holds 3,969,819 shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842,954 shares, representing a decrease of 47.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEVI by 33.38% over the last quarter.

Levi Strauss & Declares $0.12 Dividend

Levi Strauss & said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $18.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=129).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Levi Strauss & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, and Denizen® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4,453 million.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

