Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed - media

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - The speaker of Thailand's parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country's next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday.

The vote was scheduled to be held on July 27 after two previous attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, were blocked.

