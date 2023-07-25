News & Insights

Parliamentary vote to select Thailand PM postponed - media

Credit: REUTERS/CHALINEE THIRASUPA

July 25, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Devjyot Ghoshal for Reuters

BANGKOK, July 25 (Reuters) - The speaker of Thailand's parliament has postponed a bicameral vote to select the country's next prime minister, local media reported on Tuesday.

The vote was scheduled to be held on July 27 after two previous attempts by the leader of the election-winning Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, were blocked.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal)

