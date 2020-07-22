Parliamentary oversight reduced for Israeli anti-coronavirus curbs

By a vote of 48-35, the Knesset ratified a "Grand Corona Law" that would allow the government to impose restrictions it deems urgent - such as a threatened new lockdown - with lawmakers reviewing such decisions only after 24 hours.

Other anti-coronavirus measures not deemed urgent by the government would go into effect only after a Knesset review.

The government says the streamlining of its authority is needed to address the crisis. Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and 400 deaths.

"Do you have any doubt that we will not be able to stop the coronavirus spread without the ability to make quick, difficult, clear-cut decisions like we did during the first wave?" Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana told Army Radio, referring to the previous caretaker government, which issued emergency decrees.

But with Netanyahu dogged by a corruption trial and plummeting approval ratings, opposition figures said Israel's legislature needed to maintain strong scrutiny of him.

Yoel Razvozov, a centrist opposition parliamentarian,

described the Grand Corona Law as "fascistic and dictatorial."

"No democracy in the world would agree to cancel out its own parliament," he tweeted.

Amir Fuchs, a researcher at the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute, said transparency around coronavirus policy could suffer, as Cabinet debates were often kept confidential.

"The outcome of this is very poor management of the battle against the pandemic, where success is very much dependent on the public's trust and cooperation,” Fuchs said.

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.