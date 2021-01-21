US Markets
AMZN

Parler loses bid to have service restored by Amazon

Contributors
Elizabeth Culliford Reuters
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PARLER.COM WEBSITE

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon.com Inc restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

By Elizabeth Culliford and Jonathan Stempel

Jan 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said Parler failed to show it was likely to prevail on the merits of its claims, or that the public interest supported a preliminary injunction requiring the restoration of service.

Amazon Web Services suspended Parler on Jan. 10.

It has said Parler violated its contract by ignoring repeated warnings to effectively address steady growth in violent content, including calls to assassinate prominent Democratic politicians, leading business executives and the media.

Parler said Amazon had no contractual right to pull the plug, and did so out of "political animus" to benefit Twitter Inc TWTR.N, a larger Amazon client that Parler said did not censor violent content targeting conservatives.

Many supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump favor Parler, which has claimed it had more than 12 million users.

Parler did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular