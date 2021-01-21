Parler loses bid to have service restored by Amazon
Jan 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected Parler's demand that Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O restore web hosting services for the social media platform, which Amazon had cut off following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in Seattle said Parler failed to show it was likely to prevail on the merits of its claims, or that the public interest supported granting an injunction requiring the restoration of service.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAMZN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec