Parkway Life REIT Expands with French Nursing Homes

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust has announced its acquisition of eleven nursing homes in France through its Singapore subsidiary, Parkway Life Nova Pte. Ltd. This strategic expansion, involving properties from the DomusVi Group, is expected to enhance PLife REIT’s portfolio in the healthcare real estate sector. Investors may find this move significant as it underscores the company’s commitment to growth and diversification.

