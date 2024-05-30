Parkway Life REIT Conducts Annual General Meeting

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment (SG:C2PU) has released an update.

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust held its Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2024, at Gleneagles Hospital’s Lecture Theatre in Singapore. The event was led by Chairman Mr. Ho Kian Guan and attended by a panel of Directors, along with the CEO, CFO, Company Secretary, and representatives from the trust, audit, and legal advisory services. The meeting welcomed its unitholders and introduced the extensive team involved in managing the REIT.

