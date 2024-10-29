Parkway Corporate Reports Strong Growth and Tech Breakthroughs

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has reported a strong quarterly performance with operating revenue reaching $4.04 million and near-record cash conversion of $4.91 million, driven by growth in industrial operations and strategic technological advancements. The company continues to expand its footprint with maiden revenues from major energy, mining, and industrial clients, along with a significant breakthrough in brine technology. These achievements are paving the way for Parkway’s long-term sustainable growth and integrated water treatment solutions in key markets.

