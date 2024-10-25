Parkway Corporate Limited Strengthens Leadership Team

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has appointed Mike Hodgkinson as Joint Company Secretary alongside his role as Chief Financial Officer, while Amanda Wilton-Heald will continue her secretarial role on a consultancy basis. This strategic move is part of Parkway’s broader efforts to enhance its industrial operations and technology commercialization in the water and wastewater treatment sector. As Parkway continues to innovate in process technologies, investors are encouraged to engage through the Parkway Investor Hub for more updates.

