Parkway Corporate Limited Announces Share and Performance Rights Updates

November 19, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has announced changes related to its Employee Share Incentive Plan, revealing that some performance rights have vested while others expired. Additionally, the company’s CEO, Bahay Ozcakmak, has acquired ordinary shares on the market. Parkway continues to focus on innovative water and wastewater treatment technologies, maintaining strong corporate governance and disclosure policies.

