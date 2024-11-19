Parkway Corporate Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 16,800,940 performance rights scheduled for December 13, 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s equity structure and attract investor interest. The announcement is set to be quoted on the ASX, signaling potential growth opportunities for stakeholders.

