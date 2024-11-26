Parkway Corporate Limited Advances in Water Technology

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting its commitment to advancing innovative water and wastewater treatment technologies. The company continues to focus on both industrial operations and technology development to address global water sustainability challenges. Investors are encouraged to engage with Parkway through its Investor Hub for the latest updates and resources.

