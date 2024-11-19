News & Insights

Parkway Corporate Director’s Change in Shareholding

November 19, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its Director, Bahay Ozcakmak, involving the acquisition of 1,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares and the disposal of 1,312,500 unquoted performance rights. This on-market transaction reflects active engagement in the company’s stock activities.

