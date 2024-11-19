Parkway Corporate Director’s Change in Shareholding

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Parkway Corporate Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its Director, Bahay Ozcakmak, involving the acquisition of 1,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares and the disposal of 1,312,500 unquoted performance rights. This on-market transaction reflects active engagement in the company’s stock activities.
For further insights into AU:PWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.