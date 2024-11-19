News & Insights

Parkway Corporate Adjusts Capital Structure After Rights Lapse

November 19, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Parkway Corporate Limited has announced the lapse of 3,937,500 performance rights due to unmet conditions, impacting its securities on the ASX. This cessation reflects a significant adjustment in the company’s capital structure, drawing attention from investors focused on Parkway’s future market performance.

For further insights into AU:PWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

