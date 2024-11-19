Parkway Corporate Adjusts Capital Structure After Rights Lapse

Parkway Corporate Limited (AU:PWN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Parkway Corporate Limited has announced the lapse of 3,937,500 performance rights due to unmet conditions, impacting its securities on the ASX. This cessation reflects a significant adjustment in the company’s capital structure, drawing attention from investors focused on Parkway’s future market performance.

For further insights into AU:PWN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.