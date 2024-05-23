Parkson Retail Group’s Resolutions Pass with Flying Colors

Parkson Retail Group (DE:P5IB) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Group Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on 23 May 2024, where all resolutions proposed were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the re-appointment of the auditor, and the authorization of share repurchase and issuance mandates. The resolutions received near-unanimous support, demonstrating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

