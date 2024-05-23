Parkson Retail Group’s Q1 Mixed Financial Performance

Parkson Retail Group (DE:P5IB) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Group Limited reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2024, with a 4.8% decrease in total operating revenues and a significant 10.3% drop in same store sales compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a 38.1% increase in profit from operations, although profit attributable to owners decreased to RMB19.1 million from RMB26.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.

