Parkson Retail Group Finalizes Major Property Sale

May 31, 2024 — 05:25 am EDT

Parkson Retail Group (DE:P5IB) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Group Limited has successfully completed a significant property sale in Qingdao City, with the full payment of RMB280 million received from the buyer. Following the sale, the company has also settled all related tax liabilities. This marks the end of the ownership for the vendor, as detailed in their latest corporate announcement.

