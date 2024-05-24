News & Insights

Parkson Retail Asia Hosts Tech-Savvy AGM

May 24, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Parkson Retail Asia Limited (SG:O9E) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Asia Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport on April 26, 2024, under the chairmanship of Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem. During the meeting, electronic polling was conducted for resolutions with CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. serving as the scrutineer. Shareholders were briefed on the electronic voting process, which allowed them to cast and change their votes using their smartphones.

