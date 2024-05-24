Parkson Retail Asia Hosts Tech-Savvy AGM

Parkson Retail Asia Limited (SG:O9E) has released an update.

Parkson Retail Asia Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport on April 26, 2024, under the chairmanship of Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem. During the meeting, electronic polling was conducted for resolutions with CACS Corporate Advisory Pte. Ltd. serving as the scrutineer. Shareholders were briefed on the electronic voting process, which allowed them to cast and change their votes using their smartphones.

For further insights into SG:O9E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.