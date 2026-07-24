Park's Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Aerospace, Missile Demand

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. PKE have gained 5.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended May 31, 2026. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.4% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 7.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.7% growth.

Park reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings per share of 17 cents, which improved from 10 cents in the prior-year period.

Net sales for the quarter ended May 31, 2026, increased to $18.3 million from $15.4 million in the year-ago quarter, while net earnings rose to $3.5 million from $2.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.6 million from $3 million, reflecting improved operating performance.

Park Aerospace Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Park Aerospace Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Park Aerospace Corp. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Park reported gross profit of $6.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 compared with $4.7 million in the year-ago period. Gross margin expanded to 34.8% from 30.6%, while net earnings as a percentage of sales improved to 19.3% from 13.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were relatively stable at $2.4 million compared with $2.3 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 25% during the quarter, supported by stronger gross margins. Management noted that quarterly results can fluctuate due to the timing of customer purchases, particularly between C2B fabric sales and prepreg sales, which can create margin variability despite longer-term demand trends.

The company also maintained a strong financial position. Park ended the quarter with $89.4 million in cash and marketable securities and no long-term debt. Management highlighted that cash and marketable securities were estimated at approximately $114 million by the end of June 2026 following a June stock offering.

Management Commentary

Chairman and CEO Brian Shore said the quarter included several important developments, particularly related to missile systems and planned manufacturing expansion. Management highlighted increasing demand opportunities in advanced composite materials used for aerospace and defense applications.

Park continued to emphasize its exposure to commercial aerospace programs, including GE Aerospace engine programs and Airbus A320neo-related opportunities. Management noted that Airbus is targeting an A320 family delivery rate of 70 to 75 aircraft per month by the end of fiscal 2027, which could support demand for suppliers involved in related programs.

The company also discussed growth opportunities tied to missile systems, particularly the PAC-3 MSE program. Management stated that Park is sole-source qualified for advanced composite materials used in solid rocket motors for the program and expects missile-related demand to remain an important long-term growth driver.

Factors Influencing the Headline Numbers

The improvement in first-quarter profitability was partly driven by a more favorable product mix compared with the previous quarter. Management explained that C2B fabric sales, which carry different margin characteristics compared with prepreg sales, can affect quarterly gross margins depending on timing. In the prior quarter, higher C2B fabric sales weighed on margins, while the first quarter benefited from a more favorable mix.

Park also benefited from broader aerospace demand trends, including commercial aircraft production growth and increased attention toward defense supply chains. However, management cautioned that supply chain and international freight risks could create near-term uncertainty.

Guidance Provided by Management

For the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company estimated sales of $19.5-$21 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.3-$5.1 million. Management emphasized that these figures represent expectations rather than targets designed to exceed analyst estimates.

For the GE Aerospace jet engine program, management estimated fiscal 2027 sales of approximately $34-$38 million. For the second quarter, GE Aerospace program sales were expected at $7.5-$8.25 million.

Other Developments

Park announced plans to expand manufacturing capacity through a new facility at Tulsa International Airport. The company entered into a long-term lease agreement for an 18-acre site and expects the approximately 150,000-square-foot plant to require about $65 million of investment. Management expects construction-related spending of approximately $25 million in fiscal 2027, $35 million in fiscal 2028 and $5 million in fiscal 2029.

The company also highlighted developments with ArianeGroup related to a U.S.-based C2B fabric manufacturing plant. Under a term sheet agreement, ArianeGroup plans to establish the facility, with all output allocated to Park. Park expects to provide $25 million in advance payments during 2026 and 2027, which will be applied against future C2B fabric purchases.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.