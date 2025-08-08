Key Points Revenue was $3.48 million for Q3 FY2025

Income before income taxes surged to $1.08 million for Q3 FY2025 (GAAP), mainly due to the reversal of prior non-recurring legal costs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Parks! America (OTC:PRKA), an operator of three regional safari parks in Georgia, Missouri, and Texas, reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter on August 8, 2025, with income before income taxes (GAAP) rising more than tenfold versus the prior year, due to the absence of one-time legal expenses. The company posted revenue of $3.48 million. There were no available Wall Street analyst estimates for direct comparison, but saw a marked decline in cash reserves.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Y/Y Change Depreciation and Amortization $0.23 million $0.23 million (0.0 %) Capital Expenditures N/A N/A N/A Total Cash & Short-term Investments (Period End) $2.69 million $3.32 million (18.98 %)

Parks! America’s Business and Recent Focus Areas

Parks! America operates three safari parks positioned near Atlanta, Springfield, and Houston. These safari parks provide drive-through wildlife experiences featuring a variety of animals, appealing to families and school groups seeking close-up encounters with exotic and domestic species. The company rarely imports animals, focusing instead on efficient herd management and domestic acquisitions.

Growth has come from acquiring regional properties. The company’s ability to manage seasonal revenue patterns, maintain operational efficiency, and invest in park experiences are all key to success. Its animal management program, including inter-park animal relocation, supports healthy herds and visitor appeal.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue, Profit, and Operations

This steady top line came despite significant shifts among individual park performance. Georgia Park saw sales decrease by 9.1% to just under $2.0 million. Texas Park sales rose 43.1% to $0.82 million compared to Q3 FY2024.

Income before income taxes jumped to $1.08 million (GAAP), driven largely by the reversal of a non-recurring expense—nearly $0.75 million of contested proxy and related legal costs that had been included in Q3 FY2024 did not recur. “Segment income” rose 2.4% to $1.54 million for the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Management’s focus on cost discipline was evident, as corporate expenses were reduced by more than $0.12 million, and depreciation and amortization remained flat.

Capital expenditures are a material line item for a company in this business. The company invested $1.00 million at its Georgia Park for the first nine months of FY2025—Companywide, capital spending was $95,464, down nearly half from $184,919 in Q3 FY2024.

Cash and short-term investments fell 19.1% to $2.69 million as of June 29, 2025, compared to $3.32 million as of September 29, 2024. Total assets decreased slightly to $18.6 million as of June 29, 2025.

Notably, results were also influenced by the absence of severe weather or tornado-related costs, which had weighed on profitability in the prior year. There was no new park opening, major product launch, or acquisition during the quarter. Dividend changes were not disclosed.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Themes for Investors

The company did not provide financial guidance for the next quarter or for full-year fiscal 2025. Management did not comment on forward revenue, margin, or expansion targets in the release.

Given the lack of outlook, investors should track ongoing cash management, the return on capital invested—especially at Georgia Park—and whether Texas Park’s recent growth is sustainable. Risks remain around seasonality, segment volatility, and the company’s ability to fund potential expansion or weather weak periods without drawing down further on its cash base. Parks! America does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.