Parkmead Group (LSE:PMG) Price Target Decreased by 73.05% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for Parkmead Group (LSE:PMG) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an decrease of 73.05% from the prior estimate of 170.34 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 211.19% from the latest reported closing price of 14.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parkmead Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMG is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 123K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 43K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

