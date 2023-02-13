Parkman Healthcare Partners Cuts Stake in Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Fintel reports that Parkman Healthcare Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV). This represents 1.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.51MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 61.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 956.91% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is $4.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.51. The average price target represents an increase of 956.91% from its latest reported closing price of $0.38.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is $5MM, an increase of 6,198.63%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.01%, a decrease of 47.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.46% to 3,783K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 897K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 23.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 11.90% over the last quarter.

OTTRX - Otter Creek Long holds 330K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 258K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 34.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 6.02% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

