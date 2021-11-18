Parkland says Burnaby refinery maintaining fuel supply after British Columbia floods

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Parkland Corporation PKI.TO said on Thursday its 55,000 barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is maintaining fuel supply to customers after floods in British Columbia shut the Trans Mountain pipeline and disrupted rail deliveries.

A spokeswoman said depending on the duration of the shutdown, the company has contingency plans to import fuel from the Pacific Northwest into British Columbia's lower mainland if needed.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

