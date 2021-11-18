US Markets
Parkland says Burnaby refinery maintaining fuel supply after British Columbia floods

Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Parkland Corporation PKI.TO said on Thursday its 55,000 barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is maintaining fuel supply to customers after floods in British Columbia shut the Trans Mountain pipeline and disrupted rail deliveries.

A spokeswoman said depending on the duration of the shutdown, the company has contingency plans to import fuel from the Pacific Northwest into British Columbia's lower mainland if needed.

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

