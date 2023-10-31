Parkland (PKIUF) Price Target Increased by 7.83% to 33.97

The average one-year price target for Parkland (OTC:PKIUF) has been revised to 33.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.83% from the prior estimate of 31.51 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.27 to a high of 37.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from the latest reported closing price of 29.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Parkland. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKIUF is 0.19%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 20,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,749K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKIUF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,891K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKIUF by 6.83% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKIUF by 14.46% over the last quarter.

FEQTX - Fidelity Equity Dividend Income Fund holds 1,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 37.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKIUF by 11.51% over the last quarter.

