Parkland (PKI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.60, changing hands as low as $30.45 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.25 per share, with $39.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.60.

