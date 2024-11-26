News & Insights

Parkland Corporation Sets Ambitious 2025 Financial Goals

November 26, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has released an update.

Parkland Corporation has announced its financial guidance for 2025, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion, while reaffirming its 2028 ambitions. The company plans to enhance shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation and cost efficiencies, despite challenges in refining margins. Parkland anticipates generating substantial cash flow and is committed to sustainable growth and improving its financial health.

Tags

Stocks
