Parkland Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PKI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.79, changing hands as high as $37.51 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $30.09 per share, with $45.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.82.

