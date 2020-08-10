Parkland Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PKI

In trading on Monday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.95, changing hands as high as $39.20 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $17.57 per share, with $49.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.25.

