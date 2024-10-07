Is ParkerHannifin (PH) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Parker-Hannifin (PH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Parker-Hannifin is one of 212 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Parker-Hannifin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PH's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, PH has gained about 36.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 14%. As we can see, Parker-Hannifin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Clear Secure (YOU). The stock is up 50.9% year-to-date.

For Clear Secure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Parker-Hannifin is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.6% so far this year, meaning that PH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Clear Secure falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #145. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +26.1%.

Parker-Hannifin and Clear Secure could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.