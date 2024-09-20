Is ParkerHannifin (PH) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Parker-Hannifin (PH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Parker-Hannifin is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Parker-Hannifin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PH's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PH has returned about 35.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 12.7%. This shows that Parker-Hannifin is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Clear Secure (YOU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.2%.

For Clear Secure, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Parker-Hannifin is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.1% so far this year, so PH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Clear Secure belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #147. The industry has moved +23.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Parker-Hannifin and Clear Secure as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

