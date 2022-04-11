Markets
PH

Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 bln Meggitt buy

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published

U.S. engineering and aerospace group Parker-Hannifin on Monday won EU antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion) planned acquisition of Britain's Meggitt after pledging to sell a factory in the United States.

BRUSSELS, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and aerospace group Parker-Hannifin PH.N on Monday won EU antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion) planned acquisition of Britain's Meggitt MGGT.L after pledging to sell a factory in the United States.

The European Commission said the remedy addressed its competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story on April 1.

"The remedy package offered by Parker will preserve competition in these markets and ensure that aerospace and defence customers have access to sufficient choice of component suppliers and will continue benefitting from competitive prices," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7683 pounds)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Marine Strauss)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PH

Other Topics

Companies World Markets US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular