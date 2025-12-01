Parker-Hannifin's Aerospace Strength Holds Firm: More Upside Ahead?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is benefiting from solid momentum in the Aerospace Systems segment, driven by steady demand across end markets and a higher order rate. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended September 2025), revenues from the Aerospace Systems segment accounted for 32.3% of the company’s total business. In the same quarter, total revenues from this segment surged 13.3% year over year while its organic revenues grew 13%.



Strength in commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels aided the segment’s results in the quarter. Strong demand for its products and aftermarket support services in the general aviation market, driven by growth in air transport activities, also bodes well. Strength in its defense end market, owing to stable U.S. and international defense spending volumes, is acting as a tailwind for the segment.



In addition to growth in the aerospace and defense markets, key trends in other end markets hold promise for the segment’s long-term growth. These include the advancement of clean technologies in support of carbon reduction targets, higher automation and infrastructure investments, digitalization and electrification.



Driven by strength across its businesses, Parker-Hannifin expects the Aerospace Systems segment’s organic sales to increase 8-11% from the year-ago level in fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026). Given its steady performance, the segment is poised to remain a contributor to PH’s growth in the near term.

Segment Snapshot of PH’s Peers

Among its major peers, Honeywell International Inc. HON is witnessing strength in its commercial aviation aftermarket business, driven by solid demand in the air transport market and supply-chain improvements. In the third quarter of 2025, Honeywell’s commercial aviation aftermarket sales increased 19% year over year. Recovery in Honeywell’s commercial aviation original equipment (OEM) business due to improved production and reduced customer destocking has also been proving beneficial.



Its another peer, ITT Inc.’s ITT Connect and Control Technologies segment is benefiting from solid demand for commercial aerospace components and connectors. Also, the acquisition of kSARIA augurs well for ITT’s segment. Revenues from the ITT’s unit rose 25.1% year over year on a reported basis and 6.1% organically in the third quarter of 2025.

PH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of PH have surged 35.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PH is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38X compared with the industry’s average of 21.74X. Parker-Hannifin carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

